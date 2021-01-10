Longtime Malibu resident Dave Landry was born March 25, 1946, in Worcester Mass., the youngest of three brothers. He graduated high school in Manchester, Conn., and attended South Carolina University. Dave’s family found their way to Southern California in the early 1960s.
Dave attended California State University Long Beach and, along with his older brothers, learned to fly. He eventually joined United Airlines for a lengthy career. Spanning nearly four decades, Dave flew the Douglas DC-8, Airbus A-320, Boeing 727, 737, 757, 767, 777 and 747.
Dave Landry was a dedicated, principled labor leader. He was popular and influential with the United pilots and was repeatedly elected to represent them in multiple leadership positions in their union, the Air Line Pilots Association. Dave was beloved and trusted, a loved one said, and played a pivotal role in leading the United pilots through many of the greatest challenges to their careers.
Dave’s considerable talent and intellect was not limited to airline flight decks or union affairs. He ran his family’s very successful commercial real estate business, at one point directly managing some 214 apartment units in Southern California. He designed and built the two homes in which he lived in Trancas and Carbon canyons. He was fascinated with technology and dabbled in automation and built computers. Dave was athletic, an avid tennis player and golfer. Dave and his family were very active in general aviation, owning and flying many aircraft, primarily at Camarillo Airport.
Dave, single for much of his life, married Sharon Mattozzi at nearly 50 years of age. They were inseparable, traveled together and adored their two dogs. Dave and Sharon were members of Malibu Racquet Club and enjoyed many friendships there. Sharon died in 2011.
Dave died peacefully after an extended illness, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 4, 2020. He is survived by his older brother, Philip Landry; nephews Thomas, Joe and Sam Landry; and niece Erin (Landry) Marshall.
Pursuant to public health concerns, the family has delayed a celebration of Dave’s life to a yet-to-be-determined future date.
