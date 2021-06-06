Born in Santa Monica, Dale was the youngest son of Robert H. Eicks, Sr. and Jane Henrietta Eicks. He passed away in Pacific Palisades surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Lorinda (Rindy) Jeffries Eicks; his brother, Robert H. Eicks (Lyn); and his sister, Susan Whitaker. In addition, he is survived by brothers-in-law Michael Jeffries and Timothy Siemens, sisters-in-law Georgia Jeffries and Stephanie Siemens, as well as nephews Scott Hall, Patrick Jeffries and Brian Siemens, and nieces Debra Hall-Izabal, Stacey James, Brigit Jeffries, and Vanessa O’Connor, in addition to many great nieces and great nephews.
Dale attended Cabrillo Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High School, Santa Monica High School and Santa Monica College. He earned a scholarship to attend and play men’s volleyball at UCLA, from where he graduated.
Dale was a teacher for 35 years. He started as a coach and PE teacher but spent the majority of his time teaching sixth grade science at Malibu Park Jr. High School and Malibu High School.
Dale was a natural athlete and excelled at any sport he tried. He was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He prided himself in being helpful to others, especially people in need. He will be sorely missed all who knew him and loved him, a loved one said.
