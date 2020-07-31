Carlene Moore committed her life to caring for others for justness or just to alleviate pain and suffering.
In 2002, Carlene married Randy Turrow, dga/pga in Malibu where they resided. Born July 9, 1961, in Raleigh, NC, Carlene was only 58 when she succumbed to brain cancer on June 30.
With a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, Carlene landed her first position as an innovative “rip ‘n’ read” radio news reporter who, with her glib improvisational style, was put in front of the camera. Watching Carlene anchoring the news, an agent recruited her and shortly thereafter she was auditioning for Hollywood casting directors.
Carlene’s initial acting roles were in the Disney’s “Super Mario Bros.” (1993), NBC’s “Another World” (1995) and NBC’s “Matlock” (1995). Carlene’s last role was with Titanic star Billy Zane in “Centurion XII” (2020).
Carlene acted with legendary stars including Academy Award Winner Christopher Plummer, Dennis Hopper, Kevin Hart, Sharon Stone, Andy Griffith, Robert Wagner, Ruby Dee, Gary Busey, Martin Sheen and Demi Lovato.
Carlene taught children acting at Chabad of Malibu and Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church. As co-owner of production company Featurepro, Inc., Carlene produced in several mediums and SeaTV where one highlight was her piece in Monaco with Prince Albert’s Oceanographic Museum.
Carlene wrote both the descriptive manuscript as well as a featured poem in “Sunnylands ‘Camp David of the West’ Behind the Pink Walls.” The glossy oversized coffee table tome captured an insiders’ history of Annenberg’s legendary Rancho Mirage estate with global leadership including hosting eight U.S. Presidents.
Being a personal chef, Carlene also prepared healthy meals for her Malibu Pacific Church’s program to feed the homeless. Carlene’s paintings are in a TV series, a movie and, to benefit the Malibu 2018 fire victims, they were also on exhibition in Malibu City Hall.
As the vice president of Malibu Canyon Village HOA, Carlene protected homeowners and represented the entire complex in court.
Services were held July 7 at El Rancho Pioneer Cemetery in Simi Valley. Pastor Robert Wolf of Malibu’s Majestic Glory Ministries presided.
