Lola Marie Palmer, aged 76, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson, Wisc.
Lola was born the daughter of Inez and Kermit Wollan on January 1, 1945, in Starbuck, Minn. Lola grew up in River Falls, graduating from River Falls High School, class of 1963. She attended the University of River Falls for three years and later received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University-Northridge. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, Lola went to UCLA and completed her degree in interior design. Lola married Ron Palmer on July 9, 1966, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls. She worked with Ron at his accounting firm in Malibu.
Lola loved writing poetry, children’s books and songs. She loved animals, especially cats, spending time in nature, as well as collecting and shopping.
“Lola was God’s answer to Ron’s prayers,” a loved one said. “She was sweet, kind, and caring to all.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Kermit Wollan; brother, Dennis Wollan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lola is survived by her husband, Ron; brother, Jay (Linda) Wollan; nephews, Eric (Kärin) Wollan, Jerod (Anne) Wollan; niece, Lindsey Wollan; five great-nephews; brother-in-law, Richard (Ricardo); and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the River Falls Food Pantry.
