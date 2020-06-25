Jerry Jackson, 84, Malibu, passed away on June 7, 2020. Born June 23, 1935, to Robert and Fern Jackson, Jerry grew up in North Hollywood, graduating from North Hollywood High School in 1954, where he was student body president. He attended Valley College. He then joined the Air Force, serving for two years in Asia.
In 1965, he went to Vietnam as a war correspondent for a San Fernando Valley newspaper. He traveled from Hue to Saigon. Living among the locals when not out covering the Marines, he wrote articles on personnel serving from his community. Returning in 1966, he ran for State Assembly from the then 42nd District.
Afterward, Jerry worked for the Sign Users Council. For seven years, he served as Executive Director of the Santa Monica Chamber. He returned to the Sign Users Council until his retirement in 1997. He loved his career as a lobbyist, legislative advocate, association executive and meeting planner.
Jerry relished traveling, including a trip to Greece and Turkey; attending the 50th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy and the 60th of Pearl Harbor; and cruising Alaska, Hawaii and the Panama Canal.
After a cruise in 2002 to WW II battle sites in the Pacific, Jerry compiled a book of stories, “Remembering: Stories from the World War II Pacific.” He was a member of the Order of the Vietnam War honoring his service as a correspondent.
Jerry had a lifelong love of baseball. His claim to fame was pitching to Don Drysdale when they played American Legion ball—Jerry for North Hollywood; Drysdale, Van Nuys. He loved Sunday afternoon games at Dodger Stadium with friends and a Dodger Dog.
Jerry advocated for organ donation after receiving a life-saving liver transplant 23 years ago at UCLA and a kidney transplant 10 years ago.
A member of Malibu Pacific (Presbyterian) Church from 1975, he was ordained as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Oakley Jackson; brother, Richard Jackson; and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Jean Adams.
