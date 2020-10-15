From FM 99 point 1 KBUU … and Radio Malibu dot net.
This is KBUU News … and these are the Thursday headlines.
= Santa Ana winds and slightly elevated fire danger … Santa Anas tonight.
= They re not 5-G … but Verizon wants a new type of cell antenna in Malibu.
= A spectacular new gym and campus center is proposed for Santa Monica High School.
= This time … Malibu taxpayers will -not- be paying for it.
= And the MRCA’s creation of a new park on a private street is heating up again.
