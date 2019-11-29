https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-385-fri-nov-29/
This is KBUU News - Day 385 - the Friday Headlines:
- = It’s all over except for the vote: Reva Feldman gets a pay raise.
- = An inch and a half of rain in parts of Malibu … two more storms on the way.
- = Rebuilding Paramount Ranch takes an act of Congress … literally … an act of Congress.
- = Southern California Edison issues its required state report on why it shut off the power last month,
- = And that report fails to explain why the lights went out after the high winds has stopped.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
The suspense … if there was any … is over…
Reva Feldman will be getting a raise from the city.
That story in just a second … first ….
Our wet weather.
Malibu is having a wet and cold early winter.
We may still see some scattered showers … lingering over the area today.
It will cool and blustery Saturday … with more rain likely Saturday evening and overnight.
After a couple of dry days … another storm is slated to arrive Wednesday.
This comes after Malibu got a gentle soaking … with up to an inch and a half of rain falling over the past two days.
There were a few rocks tumbling onto Kanan Dume and Malibu Canyon roads … but no major problems.
City manager Reva Feldman has been found to be doing a good job … and will likely get a 6 thousand dollar pay raise. The vote is in 10 days. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/reva-up-for-for-retroactive-raise/
Southern California Edison has filed its mandatory report … on those power outages that they gave us back at Halloween. And the company missed its deadline and failed to supply the reasoning for why the power was killed - how fast were the winds? Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-fails-to-explain/
Ventura County Star article: https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/special-reports/outdoors/2019/11/27/paramount-ranch-one-year-after-woosley-fire/4244245002/
Congress has approved funds to rebuild the Paramount Ranch historic western town movie set.
The Woolsey Fire tore through the fake western townsite north of Malibu a year ago … destroying the rustic buildings used for Hollywood productions for near 100 years.
T V shows … old movies … cable shows … have been filmed at Paramount Ranch … which became part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area about 40 years ago.
18 of the 20 buildings burned there … according to an article in the Ventura County Star.
Firefighters were able to save the fake church … and the fake railroad station.
Everything else burned … and the wreckage is still there.
The federal government property was not eligible to be removed during the state debris removal program
The National Park Service literally had to go to Congress for the money.
1 point 6 million dollars has been appropriated to remove the damage and rebuild.
Another 300 thousand dollars has been raised in contributions.
Owners of the Borderline Bar and Grill have announced plans to reopen.
The bar … which started some 30 years ago here at Trancas … moved to Thousand Oaks about 20 years ago.
It was the scene of the worst mass shooting in the local area … when 12 people were gunned down a year ago.
One of the victims was a young student from Napa Valley … who was attending her freshman year at Pepperdine University in Malibu.
Borderline’s owners said on the internet yesterday they have plans to open a temporary location in Agoura Hills … while they remodel their mothership in Thousand Oaks.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Cool sunny and windy )))) … highs (((( 56 )))) beaches … (((( 53 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 30 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:46 )))).
After that … ((( cold and windy )))) tonight … low (((( 48 )))) beaches … (((( 35 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( sunny in the morning … but clouding up in the afternoon and 50 percent chance of rain tomorrow night. )))).
