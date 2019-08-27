https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-291-tues-aug-27/
This is KBUU News - Day 291 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = The fire department splits Malibu into four evacuation zones.
- = But chaos is predicted if L A evacuates the Palisades onto PCH as malibu is fleeing the next fire.
- = Edison abandons its Malibu construction yard … one week after saying it was essential to public safety.
- = Residents in L A County who lost their houses are asking for the same breaks that the city is giving its residents.
- = and the M R C A is still try try trying to wedge a toilet onto a private street in Sycamore Park.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
291 days after the Woolsey Fire caused an unorganized … chaotic evacuation down Pacific Coast Highway … progress is reported in coming up with an organized evacuation plan.
But residents heading east to safety may find themselves cut off … as the City of Los Angeles is making its own … uncoordinated plans to evacuate tens of thousands of people out of the Pacific Palisades … onto PCH. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-speeds-towards-new-evac-plan/
SC Edison has suddenly pulled up stakes and abandoned its controversial industrial storage lot in downtown Malibu.
This comes one week after the power company stood at malibu City Hall to say the Malibu Lay Down Lot was essential for making MNalibu’s overhead poles safe?
What happened??? Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-suddenly-bails-out-of-malibu/.
Malibu is using obfuscation and delay to prevent the mountains recreation conservation authority from building a bathroom in Escondido Canyon Park.
That was the charge last night from a planner for the MRCA. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/mrca-toilet-in-sycamore-park/
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))——
Malibu residents who were burned out in the Woolsey Fire have been moving through the city lan check process to get their blueprints checked.
Teh city council has voted to use tax funds to pay for that … in the interest of keeping as many residents as possible from moving away.
So far …354 thousand dollars in fees have been waived by the city.
LA County water is also waving fees for some city residents … who would otherwise be on the hook for water tank and pipeline improvements installed in their neighborhoods.
People who live in Los Angeles county are not so lucky … LA County has not decided to waive plan check fees for fire victims.
Some residents say that's not fair have started a petition drive to try to convince county supervisor Sheila Kuehl to change that policy.
We will check with her office to see what her response is.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and hot inland )))) … highs (((( 75 )))) beaches … (((( 97 )))) mountains and canyons … 88 in Los Angeles.
Downcoast winds … ((( luffing at about 5 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:26 )))).
After that … ((( mostly clear )))) tonight … low (((( 65 )))) beaches … (((( 63 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 67 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 65 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 68 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 70 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 71 )))) degrees in the water at Surfrider beach.
66 degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( only 1 to 3 )))) feet high ….
((((( High tide was at 8:38 a-m.
Low tide … 1:27 this afternoon))))
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
