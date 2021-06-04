Fire Pits, Lighter Fluid Discovered In Central Malibu Encampment; 7 Hungry Kids and Mom Found In Canyon
-
- Updated
- 0
There was a small fire last week …. at a secret homeless encampment hidden in the trees within sight of 200 houses and near City Hall. The number of people living in the canyons east of Malibu is growing ... and may explode when Venice is cleared out. And in a canyon west of Malibu ... a van with 7 hungry children and their mom is helped by sheriff's deputies.
(c) 2021 KBUU RADIO NEWSWIRE FRI JUNE 4
DETAILS:
