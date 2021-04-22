= Coronavirus shots are still available tomorrow in Malibu.
= California now has the lowest infection rate in the nation ... and Malibu is one of the lowest in the state.
= L A is three steps behind Malibu .... but is going to restrict plastic forks and napkins at fast food joints,.
= Southern California Edison endangered its customers with its frequent intentional blackouts. ... according to a state judge.
= The proposed CPUC decision will spank Edison in the pocketbook for failing to provide safe and reliable power.
= Caitlyn Jenner is on twitter ... attacking mainstream media and hinting she'll run for governor.
= And rain ... real rain ... looking more likely for Monday.
