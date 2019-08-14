= First brushfire of the year on this side of Mulholland … it’s out.
= It’s Get Your Stuff Day at a brand new school
= It’s clean .. it’s green … it’s just painted. A whole new look at Malibu High.
= Hughes Research Labs need to build a big wall overlooking the Civic Center.
= And L A people say they want quake warnings even for little shakers … so the threshold is being lowered. And Malibu can take advantage.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.