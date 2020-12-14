= Long lines over the weekend … waiting for C0VID 19 tests in Malibu .
= CVID tests are available in LA and Ventura … but you may have to wait.
= Malibu Urgent Care has a spectrometry machines that can give results in 15 minutes.
= Southern California Edison warns … it may intentionally turn out the lights on Point Dume … tonight.
= Again.
= That’s strange ... the National Weather Service is calling for peak gusts of just 35 miles an hour.
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
