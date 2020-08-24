5G Opponents Ask Malibu To Violate Law And Prevent Cell Phone Tower Modernization
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- 5G Opponents Ask Malibu To Violate Law And Prevent Cell Phone Tower Modernization
- New Parking Lot North of Malibu High Suddenly Appears On SMMUSD Plan
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Monday Headlines
- Point Dume Neighbors Keep a Watchful Eye
- Malibu Seen: Wipeout at Warner Bros.
- Census 2020: Why is Malibu’s Response Rate So Low?
- Malibu Community Labor Exchange Launches New Fundraiser
- Blog: What Goes Around Comes Around
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Seen: Wipeout at Warner Bros.
- Rent Relief Offered for County Residents Who Qualify
- @BlackAtPepperdine— 256 Posts and Counting
- Two Blazes Erupt in Malibu Sunday
- Updated: Malibu Creek State Park Fire Held to 92.8 Acres
- Updated: Junipero Serra Statue Smashed
- Point Dume Neighbors Keep a Watchful Eye
- Mystery Superyacht Off Paradise Cove Turns Heads For Weeks
- Free Time Gets Creativity Flowing
- Census 2020: Why is Malibu’s Response Rate So Low?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Athletes Encouraged to 'Chart a New Course' (1)
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 2 - 16 (1)
- Pepperdine Reverses Course—All Classes Will Be Online This Fall (1)
- Build Malibu Better: Traffic Hell on the PCH (1)
- Mystery Superyacht Off Paradise Cove Turns Heads For Weeks (1)
- Female Pedestrian Killed on PCH Near Winding Way Last Week (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.