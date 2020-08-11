The Tuesday Headlines:
- = An escapee from the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station … over the hill.
- = The coronavirus data screwup in Sacramento has been fixed … supposedly.
- = Not one … not two … but three short term rentals ordinances emerge at the city council.
- = But no final decision until the middle of September … the middle of election season.
- = Putting in speed humps on Point Dume will be delayed … until after the election.
- = And the county is rushing to install emergency power generators … to supply power to tanks and pipes in eastern Malibu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
