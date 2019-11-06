- = Malibu’s city council will respond tomorrow to a demand that it create 5 voting districts.
- = Malibu High School’s gigantic campus overhaul will be decided by the school board tomorrow.
- = The 101 Freeway gets named in honor of a hero cop … killed at the Borderline Bar one year ago.
- = The New York Times Magazine has a huge article about the Point Dume Bombers.
- = And an art show … photos of the fire destruction .. incredibly moving.
- = You can see it for one day only … today.
This is KBUU News - Day 361 - the Wednesday Headlines
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcast … keeping the FM signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Evacuation Plan Draft Released for Public Review
- KBUU Newswire - Day 361 - Wed Nov 6 - City Readies Reply To District Voting Demand - SM Board Has MHS Vote Thursday - Remarkable Photos Of Fire Aftermath Displayed -
- This is KBUU News - Day 361 - the Wednesday Headlines
- This is KBUU News - Day 358 - the Tuesday Headlines
- Special, Closed-Door Council Meeting Set for 11 a.m. Tuesday
- UCLA Opens Immediate Care Center in Malibu
- Waves Soccer Kicking To Win Season's Final Three Games
- Administrative Mix-Up Would Have Allowed Campfires During Recent Red Flag Warning
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Fast & Furious' Star Puts Colony House on Market for $19.9 Million
- Malibu Holds Its Breath as 'Extreme' Red Flag Warning Begins
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 9.29 - 10.18
- Areas of Malibu Under SCE Blackout Wednesday Night
- Short-Term Rental Restrictions Are Coming to Malibu... Eventually
- Grief and Beauty in 'Malibu After: Bearing Witness'
- Getty Fire Update: Topanga Canyon Boulevard Reopens
- Administrative Mix-Up Would Have Allowed Campfires During Recent Red Flag Warning
- Malibu's Big Money Political Donors Backing Joe Biden for President
- Community Invited to Gather at Zuma Beach for Woolsey Anniversary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.