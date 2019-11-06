This is KBUU News - Day 361 - the Wednesday Headlines
  • = Malibu’s city council will respond tomorrow to a demand that it create 5 voting districts.
  • = Malibu High School’s gigantic campus overhaul will be decided by the school board tomorrow.
  • = The 101 Freeway gets named in honor of a hero cop … killed at the Borderline Bar one year ago.
  • =  The New York Times Magazine has a huge article about the Point Dume Bombers.
  • = And an art show … photos of the fire destruction .. incredibly moving.
  • = You can see it for one day only … today.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcast … keeping the FM signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.