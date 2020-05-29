https://www.radiomalibu.net/ventura-parks-agency-closes-trail-due-to-covid-crowding-but-edmiston-repeats-its-malibus-problem/
Ventura Parks Agency Closes Trail Due To COVID Crowding, But Edmiston Repeats: It's Malibu's Problem
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Time to Prepare for Fire Season 2020
- Just Like Malibu? OC City And Elected Sheriff Feud, Sheriff Threatens To Pull Out
- CVS Drive-thru COVID Testing Bypasses Malibu, As LA County Wants To Open Cafes
- Ventura Parks Agency Closes Trail Due To COVID Crowding, But Edmiston Repeats: It's Malibu's Problem
- City Council To Meet Today At 3pm, Will Discuss Rent Freeze, Back Rent and Eviction Ban
- Friday morning Malibu news headlines from FM 99.1 KBUU
- And Just Like That, Malibu Gets OK To Partially Reopen
- Edmiston Says MRCA Has No Duty To Enforce Anti-COVID Rules On His Trails
Most Popular
Articles
- Trails Are Open, Beware of Rattlesnakes
- Barbers, Bars and Beaches: Where is Malibu Along the Road to Reopening?
- Trails and Beaches Reopen With Restrictions in Place
- Surfing Dog Haole, Who Worked with Local Nonprofit, Dies
- Obituary: Michael Joseph Piuze
- Pepperdine University Announces Fall Semester to Take Place In Person
- Pepperdine University Endowment Fund Purchases Miramar Office Complex
- Malibu Mayor Talks Trash on Litterers
- Hundreds of Malibu Families in Need Amid Pandemic
- Build Malibu Better: Time for a Reset of the Political Process?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.