= Malibu needs to ban all RV overnight parking before LAPD sweeps Venice.
= That's the word from the L A sheriff's office ... worried about an incoming tide of oversized overnight parking.
= Santa Monica police blew it ... and then covered up their tactical and intelligence errors ...
= And that's the word of the Santa Monica city analysis of last year's downtown looting orgy.
= Open house coming up for new buildings at Malibu High ... or should we say Malibu Middle School.
= And Malibu's gubernatorial candidate says California is so bad that her fellow private pilots are fleeing from their hangers.
