From FM 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Thursday Headlines
= Northern California on fire … resources statewide stretched thin.
= The fires burning 30 and 40 miles north of Malibu … creating very poor air quality.
= Garcetti orders water and power cut off to a party house in Hollywood.
= Banning overnight campers on PCH inches along .. beach by beach.
= The Malibu attorney who wants district voting appeals to the Supreme Court.
= And Malibu residents are trying to volunteer at the Post office … just ask Cher.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
