From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines
  • = Power back on across all of Malibu
  • = People are furious after another intentional power blackout … without warning.
  • = Winds were only 47 miles an hour … and it takes more than 18 hours to fix.
  • = Malibu's local sheriff captain gives public support to a Kanan Rd restaurant defying CoVID laws
  • = Craig Foster tell Santa Monica to stop hogging the TV remote control.
  • = and the Santa Monica Malibu National Recreation area may double in size … if the US Senate bill passes this week.
  • ——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

