- = Power back on across all of Malibu
- = People are furious after another intentional power blackout … without warning.
- = Winds were only 47 miles an hour … and it takes more than 18 hours to fix.
- = Malibu's local sheriff captain gives public support to a Kanan Rd restaurant defying CoVID laws
- = Craig Foster tell Santa Monica to stop hogging the TV remote control.
- = and the Santa Monica Malibu National Recreation area may double in size … if the US Senate bill passes this week.
- ——
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- SMMUSD School Board Calls for Applications To Fill Vacant Seat
- SCE Folds in 47 MPH Winds, Takes 12 Hours Plus To Restore Cuthbert Circuit, Residents Furious
- Sports Grill Flagrantly Disobeys Health Order, With Malibu-Lost Hills Permission
- Sisterly Love on a 2020 Stage
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News … the Wednesday Headlines
- Malibu’s Garden Gallery
- Malibu Looks Ahead To Vaccine as Record-Breaking Numbers Continue
- Horse Rescue Update: Leah Has Found a Home at Big Heart Ranch
Most Popular
Articles
- Training for the Next Big Blaze
- From the Right: Root Out Fraud or Voters Will Not Trust the System
- A New Director With Big Plans
- Did the Bobcat Fire Make Malibu’s Roads Less Safe?
- Virus Surge Continues, Malibu Numbers on the Rise
- Plastic Pollution Pandemic Makes Waves on LA Beaches
- Conception Boat Fire Captain Indicted on 34 Counts of Manslaughter
- Permanent Skatepark Preliminary Designs Released
- Obituary: Felicia Martinez
- Sheriff, Supervisor Showdown Stretches on
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.