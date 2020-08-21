  • = Malibu’s air is thick … firefighters are stretched thin statewide … as Northern California is on fire ... and there is a link to COVID-19.
  • = Donald Trump threatens to cut off federal firefighting money … says we need to rake our forests.
  • = Elementary schools in LA County may be able to apply for reopening … but Malibu has a long way to go for that.
  • = Activists push the discredited theory that 5G is dangerous … while other Malibu residents say we need better wireless service.
  • = And how now … purple cow … oops says the school district … we sent out boo boo passwords.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
