= The governor’s new overnight curfew will not change things in Malibu.
= But L A County is inching towards a 24/7 stay at home order … probably starting this weekend.
= No parking signs go up on PCH at two beaches.
= Heavy equipment being used to remove a homeless encampment at the city’s east end.
= A Coronavirus outbreak at a nearby university … as young people disobey existing no party rules.
= Now its the fire department embroiled in a scandal over improper Kobe Bryant chopper crash phots.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
