This is KBUU News - Day 473 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Malibu should explore setting up a separate police department … one city councilman says.
- = Four other west L-A county cities are being asked this morning how they feel about the issue.
- = = 160 tickets and a drag race with a drunk driver. That's the CHP tally from last weekend.
- = Good hedges make good neighbors … at the Malibu skate park.
- = The city moving ahead on plans for voting by council districts.
- = And Malibu has a new planning commissioner. … a bit of an empty set.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Malibu should explore setting up a joint police department with other cities in western L A County.
That’s the opinion of one city council member …. voiced last night at the city council meeting. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/fed-up-with-sheriff-council-floats-trail-balloon-of-separate-malibu-area-police-agency/
——
The California Highway Patrol says they are willing to make repeat appearances on PCH … after busting 160+ drivers last weekend. But someone has to hire them. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/chp-says-if-you-want-us-on-pch-were-willing-to-be-hired/
——
No firm decisions yet … but Malibu is moving along down the path towards carving the city up into five voting districts. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/scant-comments-as-city-council-moves-towards-carving-city-into-competing-factions/
——
Last night … that was awkward.
Former city planning commissioner Kraig Hill appeared twice at the city council meeting’s microphones last night … to complain about being let go as a planning commissioner by city council member Mikke Pierson. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sort-of-a-soap-opera-on-the-planning-commission-over-new-commissioner-named/
——
Malibu’s skate park may get a haircut … and may skootch over just a bit … to make its neighbor happy.
Scott Gillen … is building 5 houses next to Bluffs Park … which will sell for around 100 million dollars each.
And he had some issues with the plan for a temporary skateboard park … to be built right next to the expensive entryway to the gated subdivision.
Even some fervent skateboard park boosters agreed … Gillen had some valid points.
Last night … city councilman Skylar Peak brokered a deal that left everyone walking away pretty happy.
A hedge will be planted here … a fence constructed there … some skate ramps will be moved over into the planned car area … et cetera.
Gillen will pay for some temporary hedges in boxes … and he’ll water them too.
Win win win … for all concerned.
The city council also voted to go ahead with plans for a permanent skate park … also to be constructed at Bluffs Park.
The current plan is have the temporary skate park up by the end of the school year.
——
In news from up the coast today … an airline passenger who recently had been in the center of the coronavirus hot zone in China was driven to the new coronavirus quarantine site at Point Mugu on Sunday.
The person is not sick … has no signs of the COVID-19 virus … and is simply being watched at the quarantine center. , federal officials confirmed Monday.
Last night … the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement.
It said the quarantined traveler recently visited Hubei Province, China, epicenter of the virus.
An isolated barracks at the Navy base … 18 miles up the P C H from Trancas … is being used to house arriving travelers at L A X.
It is a safe assumption … but not confirmed … that this person was driven from L A X to Point Mugu.
It’s a 51 mile drive thru Malibu … or a 61 mile drive using the 101 Freeway.
Down in Costa Mesa … city officials have gone to court to fight a federal plan to house quarantined passengers down there.
A federal judge has ordered federal, state and local officials to meet this week to iron out a compromise.
——
In news from down the coast … the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant is finally coming down.
Southern California Edison owns the plant.
It has ended up as a gigantic 4 billion dollar white elephant… when the Edison company tried to supersize it 8 years ago.
Ratepayers are picking up much of the cost.
The San Diego Union Tribune reports that work to dismantle the plant got underway Monday.
It will take 8 years to tear down the giant reactor buildings …. those twin domes that stand next to the 5 Freeway The decommissioning process is expected to take eight years but it is not without controversy since storage of the plant's radioactive nuclear waste will remain on site until another location becomes available.
——
From malibu Middle School:
Come attend the PTSA General Meeting and learn about the Future of Malibu Schools from board member Craig Foster and the Malibu Pathways Asst. Superintendent Isaac Burgess this Thursday February 27th from 9-10am in Rm C19 on the Juan Cabrillo campus. Get your questions answered and let's come together as a community.
——
And … “The Little Mermaid” will be presented in the Malibu Middle/High Auditorium this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm.
And there is a matinee Sunday, March 1st at 2:00 pm.
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Strongest in the mornings. Winds will diminish some in
the afternoon and early evening hours, then restrengthen once
again after midnight.
(((( SUNNY AND HOT TODAY … )))) … highs (((( 80 )))) beaches … (((( 72 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( gusting up to 40 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5:45 )))).
After that … ((( windy again after midnight )))) tonight … low (((( 48 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons … with wind gusts up to 30 miles an hours.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at
ide is at .))))
——
