This is KBUU News - Day 431 - the Tuesday Headlines:
  • = Malibu moves to voting by district … but the voters will have to approve.
  • = The attorney demanding the change all but sneers at his neighbors … who oppose his vision for our city
  • = Palm trees will be banned in Malibu … part of a plan to reduce fire dangers.
  • = A pedestrian critically injured in a crash in a crosswalk in central Malibu.
  • = Below freezing temperatures forecast for inland Malibu tonight. Rain Thursday.
——
KBUU News is on the radio, and streaming on your smart speakers, on the Tune In app, and at www.radiomalibu.net
KBUU News airs at 7:07, 7:37.
8:07 and 8:37.
9:07 and 10:07.
And at 12:07.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And support for the KBUU solar project comes from the Malibu Foundation. This keeps KBUU transmitting thru power outages 24/7 on clean ... solar power.
www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.