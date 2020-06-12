= Is California reopening too soon … too fast???
= Gyms are reopening today … but the COVID infection rate ticks up.
= State parks campgrounds are opening to the west of Malibu.
= The cost estimate for waiving fees for Malibu fire victims is ballooning.
= The Kobe Bryant chopper crash continues to echo ... all across the nation.
= And Christopher Columbus monuments are toppling all across the country …. but don’t expect any changes on the Santa Monica freeway anytime soon.
 
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... every weekday morning ... on the radio:
- FM 99.1
- streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
- on your smart speaker: "play KBUU-LP"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.