= Is California reopening too soon … too fast???
= Gyms are reopening today … but the COVID infection rate ticks up.
= State parks campgrounds are opening to the west of Malibu.
= The cost estimate for waiving fees for Malibu fire victims is ballooning.
= The Kobe Bryant chopper crash continues to echo ... all across the nation.
= And Christopher Columbus monuments are toppling all across the country …. but don’t expect any changes on the Santa Monica freeway anytime soon.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... every weekday morning ... on the radio:
- FM 99.1
- streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
- on your smart speaker: "play KBUU-LP"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Local Mountain Lion Kittens Bring Hope for Population's Future
- Young Malibuite Becomes Activist Against Police Brutality
- Photos: Worldwide Movement
- Fee Waivers To Fire Victims Are Ballooning: Now Cost Is $5.8 Million
- Leo Carrillo and Pt Mugu Campgrounds Reopen, But Not Malibu Creek
- 40 Cases Now In Malibu - L A Region Transmission Rate Increasing, As Gyms Reopen
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News for Friday
- Becerra Named Lost Hills Captain in 'Emergency' Promotion
Most Popular
Articles
- Red Flag Warning Issued for Malibu Sunday Night
- Los Angeles Man Falls to His Death at Rindge Dam
- LA County Reopens Restaurants, Barber Shops and Salons
- Peace in Malibu as Looters Trash Santa Monica Storefronts
- Parasitic Plant Invades Pt. Dume Headlands
- Local Schools Adapt With Goal of Reopening in August
- Malibu Seen: No-Go at the Bowl
- 'Dire Situation' Looms as Budget Cuts are Considered
- Becerra Named Lost Hills Captain in 'Emergency' Promotion
- MHS Parents Seek Community Help to Celebrate Seniors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.