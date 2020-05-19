With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.

This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News

Day 557 - the Tuesday Headlines:

= A stolen truck a police chase and a crash on PCH last night
= Weekend beach chaos … the sheriff’s department left Malibu without enough deputies … say city officials.
= LA County Government officials say they know Malibu beaches were an unusual problem.
= Paradise Cove gets a permit for its sewer plant … but may get a big fine.
= A cynic might say it took was a disastrous fire to do it … but Malibu Park is going to get a replacement water tank.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
 
www.radiomalibu.net

