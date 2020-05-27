This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Wednesday Headlines:
= A split Malibu city council decides to make a legal settlement with a Civic Center landowner.
= Anti-development activists call it a sellout.
= But the three-vote majority decides to save $300,000 to settle a lawsuit that wouldn't accomplish anything anyway.
= The Santa Monica Malibu school budget is out of wiggle room and has to make some real cuts.
= And California wins a court battle … against Big Oil over Global Warming.
——
With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is day 565 since the big fire.
And its been 69 days since the governor ordered stay at home.
