- = A small earthwuake in Inglewood rattles Malibu awake at midnight.
- = No meeting for the Malibu City Council set yet .. to address a likely budget crisis.
- = Confusion in Ventura County … some beaches open … some closed.
- = Golf courses are now essential travel.
- = In the bay area … beaches are left open for locals … but jammed by tourists.
F-M 99.1 … KBUU News Today is Earth Day … day 530 after the Woolsey Fire … and these are the Wednesday Headlines
With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
Today is Earth Day … day 530 after the Woolsey Fire … and these are the Wednesday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Upcoming Deadlines for SMMUSD Inter/Intradistrict Permitting
- Bay Area Beaches Still Open But Only For Locals - So Naturally They Are Overrun By Tourists And May Have To Close
- Ventura County: Some Beaches Open, Some Not - Golf Courses Now 'Essential' - Seniors 'Acting Like Teenagers'
- Rep. Lieu Offers Help Tracking Down Small Business Aid Applications
- Ventura County Reopens Public Space Amid Crowding Concerns
- F-M 99.1 … KBUU News Today is Earth Day … day 530 after the Woolsey Fire … and these are the Wednesday Headlines
- Party Houses Popping Up Again, Despite COVID Rules - MRCA Slinks Away From Winding Way
- Health Chief Pleads With Angelenos: 'Do Not Go To Ventura Beaches' - Extra Cops In Malibu For Expected PCH Crowds
Most Popular
Articles
- Ventura County To Reopen Beaches And Parks: 'Our Residents Have Sacrificed So Much, And Our Local Hospitals Have Expanded Their Capacity"
- Ventura County Reopens Public Space Amid Crowding Concerns
- Three Homes Enter Escrow During Month of March
- Ogden's Cleaners Providing Cloth Masks to Community
- As Masks Become Mandatory, How Are You Covering Up?
- Safer at Home Orders Mostly Obeyed in Malibu
- Public Urged to Properly Dispose of Gloves and Masks
- LA County Inmates Released to Stop Coronavirus Spread
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News Day 525 - the Friday Headlines
- Healthcare Workers on the Front Line
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.