Today is Earth Day … day 530 after the Woolsey Fire … and these are the Wednesday Headlines:
  • = A small earthwuake in Inglewood rattles Malibu awake at midnight.
  • = No meeting for the Malibu City Council set yet .. to address a likely budget crisis.
  • = Confusion in Ventura County … some beaches open … some closed.
  • = Golf courses are now essential travel.
  • = In the bay area … beaches are left open for locals … but jammed by tourists.
——
