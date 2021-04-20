Original Reporting, Not Press Release Rewrites - KBUU is Malibu's Only Local Daily News

= Santa Monica's school superintendent says he still supports an indepndent Malibu school district.
= Ben Drati says he has poured money into Malibu after the Woolsey Fire and in the face of declining enrollment.
= Drati tells KBUU the city needs to accept financial realities - that SM students cannot pay the price of Malibu independence.
= Santa Monica police are already on heightened alert ... for the Minneapolis verdict.
= The coastal city's downtown was partly destroyed by looters last summer.
= The sheriff says go ahead and protest ... but if you see rocks flying ... you need to leave.
