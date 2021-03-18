Malibu's Only Local Daily News for Thursday March 18
= Malibu continues to emerge from the surge .. but another business gets cited.
= The California mutation .. however ... is lurking as a danger.
= Shocking misbehavior by local sheriff's deputies at ther Kobe chopper crash.
= Vanessa Bryant names the names of the Lost Hills deputies who showed off photos of her dead daughter.
= The sheriff says he is issuing concealed weapons permits to more people than his predecessor.
= And from Sacramento today comes news affecting Malibu's oceanfront ... and Malibu's backdoor on the mountains.
