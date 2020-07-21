From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Tuesday Headlines:
= Another record level of Coronavirus hospital cases in the local area.
= Ten thousand public servants have contracted COVID in L A County.
= Nobody threw any folding chairs … but the The Jerry Springer Show erupted on the planning commission zoom channel last night.
= Four car crashes in Malibu last night … as the PCH safety situation appears to be degenerating.
= CHP stages a sting … confiscates cars at a burn out at Neptunes Net.
= And Junipero Serra may be erased from the Ventura County official seal.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
