Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.