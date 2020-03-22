 
City of Malibu officials began asking for crowd control help along the coast at noon Saturday, officials said Sunday.
And today, the National Park Service closed the gates to Solstice Canyon, a hiking location that was jammed with hikers Saturday.
“We need County and State to close their properties and enforce closures: beaches, the pier, parks and all related parking lots,” said Mayor Karen Farrer.
“Today,” she added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.