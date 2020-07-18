So, When Will SCE Pay Malibu Residents For Their Fire Damages? A Break In The Logjam Is Reported
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- So, When Will SCE Pay Malibu Residents For Their Fire Damages? A Break In The Logjam Is Reported
- Some Local Businesses Receive Millions in PPP Funding
- Villanueva Softens Hard Line On Malibu Evacuations - A Bit
- City Releases Proposed Clampdown On B-And-Bs, Would Require On-Premise Hosts To Quiet Loud Parties
- Board Ratifies Its Only Legal Option - Close Schools Until Further Notice - Meanwhile, MHS Shark Building Demolishing Starts
- On the Front Lines
- Sheriff Speaks Out Against Budget Cuts
- More Speed Humps Coming to Point Dume
Most Popular
Articles
- Second Malibu Resident Killed by Coronavirus as Case Count Ticks Higher
- After Years of Waiting, Work Will Begin on the Access Stairs at Point Dume
- Updated: Brush Fire Reported Above Carbon Beach
- Remembering Malibu Times Cartoonist Fred Purucker
- Distance Learning This Fall, SMMUSD Confirms
- California Is Closing Down - Again. How Will That Affect Malibu Schools?
- CHP Puts Stop To Sunday AM Motorcycle Games At Zuma
- Some Local Businesses Receive Millions in PPP Funding
- Property Sales Continue, Pandemic Protocols in Place
- Update: Forward Progress Stopped on Vegetation Fire Reported in Big Rock
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.