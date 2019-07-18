Traffic is light and the coastal crud is thick ... high only 83º in the local mountains. This is KBUU News - Day 251 - the Thursday headlines:
= You live in a city worth 17 billion dollars.
= Malibu’s favorite in the presidential race … Kamala Harris … in terms of money.
= Sheriff Alex Villanueva was in charge at the womens jail where women were strip searched in unspeakable filth.
= And county taxpayers are going to have to pay out 53 million as a result.
= Mountain lions just hate people … but rats … not so much.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … every morning on your radio ... at F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
You can also hear us on your Alexa ... play K B U U L P.
Or stream us - click below -
 
 
 

