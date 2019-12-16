This is KBUU News - Day 402 - the Monday Headlines:
- = The U S Supreme Court will not overturn the Boise homeless decision.
- = And the sheriff says that ruling has tied his hands on dealing with homeless people in Malibu.
- = Santa Ana winds … cold Santa Ana winds … on tap.
- = Expect wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour today tonight and tomorrow.
- = The proposal for a campground at Malibu Bluffs Parks is floated.
- = And the proposed gate at the parking lot on Point Dume will go straight to Coastal for a decision.
