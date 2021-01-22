= Malibu's city council will suddenly convene … this afternoon.
= Not to talk about COVID 19 … or masks .. or homeless … or camping.
= The city manager's performance evaluation is on the agenda …. along with a lawsuit of some sort facing the city.
= No vaccine coming to Malibu … at this rate it may take 18 months to get everyone their shots.
= Local schools are being dramatically redesigned … school board members spent hours last night on the Samohi projects.
Details on Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... from Radio Malibu … 99.1 K B U U .
On the radio or streaming (click below) or on your Alexa .... all news every morning til 9:30.
Updated at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.