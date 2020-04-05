Two different COVID-19 drive thru test services are opening in Malibu tomorrow … both with different purposes … both for people in different situations.
At 6 in the morning … Malibu Urgent Care start seeing the first of 150 sick people …who have made prior appointments.
And a quarter mile away, at 10 in the morning … the City of Malibu will open its drive-thru test center … for first responders and essential workers like grocery store and pharmacy employees … so they can get tested.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/two-covid-19-test-centers-for-different-types-of-people-will-open-monday-morning-at-malibu-civic-center/
Notes: THIS STORY WAS POSTED AT 8:05 PM SUNDAY WITH INFORMATION CURRENT AT THAT TIME. IT IS NOT YET COMPLETE.
KBUU News will have a field reporter watching the situation unfold early Monday morning ... tune 99.1 FM or stream the station at www.radiomalibu.net Monday morning for the latest.
