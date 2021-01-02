= Paramedics are ordered to stop taking people near death … to hospitals.
= A New Years Eve super spreader event is shut down in Malibu.
= An evangelist moves his crusade out of Malibu at the last minute.
= Two city council members want the city manager to record and transcribe every conversation.
= But another new city councilman is demanding that Reva Feldman be treated courteously and respectfully.
= President Trump vetoes a bill aimed at saving the whales and sea turtles off the California coast.
Newscast items will be up later in the day.
Saturday news times: 8, 9 and 10 am. After the Beatles at about 1 pm.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
