Malibu’s city council is having meetings faster than we can get the news of them on the radio.
= Another closed door city council meeting … the third meeting of the week … was called for late Friday.
= After an hour and 45 minutes … no indication of what was discussed.
= Bruce Silverstein denied key committee appointments Thursday.
= Malibu will not – yet -- challenge the federal court decision interpretations on a camping ban.
= A longtime slow growth advocate gets removed as the city’s official liaison with Joe Edmiston.
= And teachers demand they be vaccinated before kids re-enter classrooms … as a major study by Princeton and UC shows kids can be little superspreaders.
This is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … a special Saturday edition … from Radio Malibu … FM 99 point 1 K-B-U-U … and RadioMalibu dot net.
NEWSCASTS TODAY AT 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 AND NOON.

