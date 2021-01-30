Malibu’s city council is having meetings faster than we can get the news of them on the radio.
= Another closed door city council meeting … the third meeting of the week … was called for late Friday.
= After an hour and 45 minutes … no indication of what was discussed.
= Bruce Silverstein denied key committee appointments Thursday.
= Malibu will not – yet -- challenge the federal court decision interpretations on a camping ban.
= A longtime slow growth advocate gets removed as the city’s official liaison with Joe Edmiston.
= And teachers demand they be vaccinated before kids re-enter classrooms … as a major study by Princeton and UC shows kids can be little superspreaders.
This is Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … a special Saturday edition … from Radio Malibu … FM 99 point 1 K-B-U-U … and RadioMalibu dot net.
NEWSCASTS TODAY AT 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 AND NOON.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Top Malibu News Stories for Saturday, Jan 30
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Joelle Anderson, Waves Soccer Scorer, Chosen in NWSL Draft
- School Bond Measures Have Poured Millions From Malibu Pockets Into Santa Monica
- Top Malibu stories for Friday Jan 29
- County Warns About Vaccine Peddlers, Selling Access To Covid 19 Vaccine
- $18 Million Raised From Across Nation To Bridge SM Mountain Cougars Over The 101
- Borderline Bar & Grill To Be Demolished Two Years After Mass Shooting
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Jan. 17 Malibu House Fire Identified
- Valentine’s Day Date Idea: Drive-in for a Good Cause at Paramount Ranch
- COVID-19 Kills Two Beloved Community Members
- Updated: City Manager Lawyers up Over Alleged ‘Harassment’ From Council Member
- Deadly House Fire Catches Brush in Malibu Hills
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Malibu Median Home Prices up 37 Percent During 2020
- Residents Report Unprecedented Amount of Trash Washing up on Malibu Beaches
- Borderline Bar & Grill To Be Demolished Two Years After Mass Shooting
- Snow in Malibu? No, Sorry
- From the Other Publisher: I Can't Help but Wonder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.