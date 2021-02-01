= The Christmas surge may be passing by … but 4 more cases in Malibu.
= That restaurant over the hill … the one that stayed open … is in deep legal trouble.
= Air B and B strikes a deal with Malibu … over licensing its overnight rentals here.
= Summer school classes at S M C will be on computers only.
= And Pepperdine University plans to move a lot of dirt … up the hill … as it digs garages.
