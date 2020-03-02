KBUU News Headlines - Day 479 - Mon March 2

= Hassle free voting continues in Malibu … deadline 8 p-m tomorrow.
= Reva Feldman gets told by the sheriff … no …
= The city manager is removed from the panel picking the next police chief for the city of Malibu.
= Malibu Lost Hills deputies circulate invasive pictures from the Kobe crash scene.
= The L-A Times reports there would usually be an internal affairs investigation … instead … a quiet coverup.
= And Sheboygan Wisconsin is now marketing itself as the Malibu Of The Midwest.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM ... and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

COMING SOON! KBUU NEWS ON DEMAND, 24/7.

