= Wind gusts of 55 miles per hour in the 7am hour.
= Rain arrives at 4 a-m Tuesday … Grapevine snow by sunset tomorrow.
= A scary brushfire has grown to 31 hundred acres northwest of Santa Barbara.
= Reva Feldman’s job discussed again … and the mayor criticizes the internet crowd.
= Caltrans was supposed to restripe PCH at the hated 30 mile an hour zone today … but they are a no show.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

