KBUU RADIO NEWSWIRE WED 27 JAN
 
Southern California Edison is being ordered to appear before the California Public Utilities Commission …. to explain why it is turning the electricity off so often. The CPUC has ordered the monopoly utility company to publicly respond to complaints … some of them from Malibu … regarding the decision-making, notification and operational procedures from the so-called PSPS events …
 
https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-ordered-to-explain-intentional-blackouts-cpuc-wants-to-see-remedy/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.