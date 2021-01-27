SC Edison Ordered To Explain "Tactless" Intentional Blackouts, CPUC Wants To See Remedy
KBUU RADIO NEWSWIRE WED 27 JAN
Southern California Edison is being ordered to appear before the California Public Utilities Commission …. to explain why it is turning the electricity off so often. The CPUC has ordered the monopoly utility company to publicly respond to complaints … some of them from Malibu … regarding the decision-making, notification and operational procedures from the so-called PSPS events …
