= Outside newscasts asking ... why is the Malibu vaccination rate so low??
= L A County says it's time to let the Point Dume Community Services District die.
= But a former Malibu mayor says the district should be reincarnated ... maybe to run a fire brigade.
= Santa Monica school board members fire back at recall advocates.
= Let's all go to the movies ... tomorrow night ... in Malibu.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
