= Malibu still accepting applications to get Covid vaccinations at city hall in 10 days.

= Outside newscasts asking ... why is the Malibu vaccination rate so low??
= L A County says it's time to let the Point Dume Community Services District die.
= But a former Malibu mayor says the district should be reincarnated ... maybe to run a fire brigade.
= Santa Monica school board members fire back at recall advocates.
= Let's all go to the movies ... tomorrow night ... in Malibu.
