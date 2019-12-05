https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-391-th-dec-5/
This is KBUU News - Day 391 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = The largest shopping center in Malibu in 30 years is about to start construction.
- = The FCC is taking action on your cellphones going out … not in a fire … not in a blackout … but if we ever have a hurricane the FCC will be ready.
- = The Trump Administration sues the city of L -A over a wildfire on federal land.
- = Oceanfront cities tell the legislature … ocean flooding is here and we need help.
- = And ’tis the season … we have a roundup of holiday parties for you to drop in on.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Wheels are turning towards the construction one of the largest shopping center and office complexes ever built in Malibu. The La Paz project comes back to City Hall Monday … but the deal is done. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/11-year-old-shopping-center-bonus-deal-comes-back-to-city-hall/
So here is the problem … cellphones and the internet go out when the power goes out … an increasing problem in California due to the inability for the state to guarantee electric service. So the FCC in Washington has decided to update its emergency guidelines. But no help for us: https://www.radiomalibu.net/fcc-has-recommendations-for-hurricane-victims-not-california-fire-areas/
The Trump Administration is going after California taxpayers to pay for fires that have broken out on federal land.
The federal government has sued the City of Los Angeles … and alleges that the L-A Department of Water and Power caused several wildfires that broke out in Southern California in 2017 and destroyed dozens of homes.
The federal lawsuit alleges the city utility failed to clear brush beneath its equipment in Little Tujunga Canyon just before the 2017 Creek fire.
The U-S government is seeking more than 40 million dollars from the City of Los Angeles for firefighting and forest restoration costs.
The federal government has not .. however … sued Southern California Edison.
It’s faulty equipment apparently started the Thomas fire … which burned into the Las Padres National Forest in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
The Calfornia State Assembly Select Committee on Sea Level Rise and the California Economy met this week … for the first time in five years.
The San Diego Union Tribune reports that the legislators heard as littany of problems from small cities along the ocean.
A lack of statewide action has led many cities to believe what happens in these small towns will set the precedent across California.
San Diego County cities are seeing major problems from ocen level rising.
Coastal cliffs are collapsing right next to the Amtrak rails …
Teh San Diego Airport is experiencing coastal flooding.
Del MAr is arguing with the coastal Commission over whether to abandon a low lying beach neighborhood threatened by waves.
Cities say they have no money to deal with this.
The potential economic costs arr huge.
Closing the train along the Del Mar bluffs for just one year, for example, is estimated to be more than $310 million, according to a cost-benefit analysis by transit officials and the San Diego Assn. of Governments.
City leaders also called on the state for more financial support.
They talked about their need for more sand on their beaches, more shoreline protections and ways to preserve tourism and their communities’ coastal identities.
Story: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-12-04/sea-level-rise-special-committee-california-assembly
As Malibu starts to regulate short term rental units … B and Bs … comes this cautionary tale from Lake Tahoe.
A high end B and B was rented over Thanksgiving by a family.
A malfunctioning heater filled the house with carbon monoxide.
The fire department rescued them.
Placer County has a brand new B and B ordinance.
And the county will be inspecting overnight rentals for carbon monoxide problems … and proper alarms.
Malibu’s new B and B ordiannce plan does not have inspection requirements… despite the fact it is registering B and Bs.
That could put city taxpayers on the hook … for damages …. if a malfunctionng heater poisons someone in Malibu.
A reminder … coming up this Friday … the Christmas tree lot will have a community celebration.
From 5 to 9 … at the lot’s new location … at the Chili Cook Off site on Civic Center Way.
You can pick up Malibu High swag for stocking stuffers … and of course the sale of trees benefits the kids athletics teams at the middle school and high school.
Santa will be there ..
That’s Friday evening … 5 to 9.
Also Friday evening …. Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue Hanukkah Concert and Celebration is this Friday.
Cantor Marcelo Gindlin will lead the celebration.
It’s the 20th anniversary Hannukkah event at MJCS.
The concert is free and open to all.
Valet parking also will be free.
And on Sunday at 1 in the afternoon … there will be Christmas Carol singing and religious inspiration at the corner of P C H and Webb Way.
The annual Keep Christ In Christmas volunteers will be signing and praying Sundays at 1 in the afternoon.
They invite their Malibu neighbors to join them to continue the Christmas tradition.
Sunday afternoons at 1 … at the corner of P C H and Webb Way.
And the City of Malibu’s annual holiday reception .. at City Hall … is next Wednesday.
Enjoy an art show hosted by Malibu Arts Angels with works by talented student artists and live performances by student musicians from Malibu Middle and High School while nibbling on tasty treats and sipping hot cocoa and cider. You can make a healing card for Woolsey Fire victims, and write a message to the community on the Woolsey Fire commemoration banner. Please bring a new, unwrapped donation for the Spark of Love Toy Drive benefiting at-risk youth! You can help make sure less fortunate kids can enjoy a holiday gift!
That’s December 11th … from 4 to 6 in the evening … at the City Hall.
Today
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Mostly cloudy, a 20 percent chance of showers today )))) … highs (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 60 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:43 )))).
After that … ((( clouding up )))) tonight … low (((( 54 )))) beaches … (((( 47 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( cloudy … with a 40 percent chance of rain tomorrow night. )))).
Saturday we have a 50 percent chance of rain all day … and all night Saturday we’ll see a continued 50 percent chance of showers.
More scattered showers Sunday … but clearing on Monday.
In the ocean … it’s (((( 61 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( 4 to 6 )))) feet high ….
Clean waves … not much wind … slight bump on the water.
And no one is at first point this morning!!!
Those are (((( great )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( Low tide is at 11:26
High tide is at 4:48 .))))
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
