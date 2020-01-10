  • = The Gas Company is fighting for its market share … and gives Malibu a 50 grand grant.
  • = Lawmakers propose requiring the telecoms to keep your phone alive during blackouts.
  • = Smoke from a distant fire may be just as bad to breathe … as a local fire
  • = Ventura County is going to start cutting dead trees.
  • = And the Woolsey Fire … Life In the Burn Zone … a public exhibit opens soon.
  • = And the high tide … nearly 8 feet … will be at 8 this morning.
——
——
