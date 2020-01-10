- = The Gas Company is fighting for its market share … and gives Malibu a 50 grand grant.
- = Lawmakers propose requiring the telecoms to keep your phone alive during blackouts.
- = Smoke from a distant fire may be just as bad to breathe … as a local fire
- = Ventura County is going to start cutting dead trees.
- = And the Woolsey Fire … Life In the Burn Zone … a public exhibit opens soon.
- = And the high tide … nearly 8 feet … will be at 8 this morning.
——
KBUU News is on the radio, and streaming on your smart speakers, on the Tune In app, and at www.radiomalibu.net
KBUU News airs at 7:07, 7:37.
8:07 and 8:37.
9:07 and 10:07.
And at 12:07.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
And support for the KBUU solar project comes from the Malibu Foundation. This keeps KBUU transmitting thru power outages 24/7 on clean ... solar power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Not Your Mother's Library Card: An Abundance of Freebies for Cardholders in LA County
- This is KBUU News - Day 427 - the Friday Headlines
- This is KBUU News - Day 426 - the Thursday Headlines
- SMMUSD to Host Kindergarten Roundups
- First Two Fire Rebuilds Near Completion
- Malibu Playhouse 'Memorialized,' Will Continue Operating as Theater
- Malibu Seen: 2019 Malibu Memories
- City of Malibu Seeks Volunteers for Annual Homeless Count
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime Rate Rises in Malibu While Parking Enforcement Skyrockets
- Business Wrap: What Opened and Closed in 2019
- Malibu Seen: 2019 Malibu Memories
- Academy Award-Winning Actress Brie Larson Purchases Malibu Home for $3.4 Million
- Woolsey Victim's Resiliency Shines Through
- Malibu Pacific Church Pastor Announces Resignation
- First Two Fire Rebuilds Near Completion
- New laws for 2020
- Malibu Playhouse 'Memorialized,' Will Continue Operating as Theater
- City of Malibu Seeks Volunteers for Annual Homeless Count
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.