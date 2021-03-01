Some Voices Rise In Favor Of Better Wireless Service in Malibu, Countering Anti 5G Claims

KBUU RADIO NEWS MON MAR 1
Malibu residnets who are in favor of improved wireless communications are coming out of the woodwork ... after months of organized campaigns against improved wireless service by some Malibu activists. The Planning Commission gets the issue tonight at 6:30.
 

https://www.radiomalibu.net/some-voices-rise-in-favor-of-better-wireless-service-in-malibu-countering-anti-5g-claims/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.