= Credit the goats … Big Rock Mesa is the first official Firewise Community in Malibu.
= Students be cutting class if they participate in a worldwide climate strike tomorrow.
= The district unveils a new plan for Malibu High.
= The concept takes advantage of ocean views as suggested by parents.
= Not one … not two … six road projects in Malibu this week.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Support for our broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo .. a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu.
KBUU's transmitter is running on pure solar power thanks to a grant from the Malibu Foundation.
