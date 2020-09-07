- = 100 degrees at 6:30 in the morning on upper Latigo Canyon .
- = Upper atmosphere smoke blowing above Malibu … from fires 50 and 100 miles distant.
- = 122 yesterday in the Malibu mountains … 110 in the city of Malibu itself.
- = A little cooler today … but 45 mile per hour Santa Ana gusts are forecast for tomorrow.
- = And organized looting bands were heading to Santa Monica again last week … but were thwarted. The Santa Monica Lookout has details.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Monday headlines:
Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
www.radiomalibu.net and 99.1 FM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- SCE Considering Cutting Power to Western Malibu
- One Killed On Hot Trail Prompts Chaotic Closure Decisions For Various Mountain Agencies
- 100 Degrees At Sunrise, Malibu Cooling Off Today - But 45 MPH Santa Anas Possible Tuesday PM
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Aug. 19–22
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Monday Headlines
- Malibu Seen: The Phil Comes Home
- Blog: Risk Vs. Reward
- Wave Heads Back Across Pond
Most Popular
Articles
- Labor Day: LA Beaches Open, Malibu Times Office Closed
- UPDATED: Heat Wave Forces Trail Closures and Claims One Life
- Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
- Lost, Then Found: Beach Boy’s Surfboard Finds New Life
- UPDATED: Two Teens Killed When Car Crashes into Canyon
- What Happens When a Fire Strikes During a Pandemic?
- Couple Wanted for Murder Arrested on PCH with Three-Year-Old in Car
- Point Dume’s ‘Secret Garden’
- Point Dume Metro Bus Service Headed for Chopping Block
- Meet the Candidates: Introducing Malibu’s Eight Council Hopefuls
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.