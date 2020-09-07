From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Monday headlines:
  • = 100 degrees at 6:30 in the morning on upper Latigo Canyon .
  • = Upper atmosphere smoke blowing above Malibu … from fires 50 and 100 miles distant.
  • = 122 yesterday in the Malibu mountains … 110 in the city of Malibu itself.
  • = A little cooler today … but 45 mile per hour Santa Ana gusts are forecast for tomorrow.
  • = And organized looting bands were heading to Santa Monica again last week … but were thwarted. The Santa Monica Lookout has details.
