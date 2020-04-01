This is KBUU News - Day 509 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = LA County health says they have a new problem.
- = The disease can be passed on by a person two days before that person shows symptoms.
- = LA sheriff Alex Villanueva is effectively removed as head of emergency services.
- = Afterwards … the sheriff pledges to work cooperatively with the civilian oversight that is placed over him.
- = Ventura County sheriff’s has to move against violations of shelter at home orders.
——
——
