= For the third day in a row, major delays on PCH. Details on the radio: 99.1 FM
= Camping in the mountains above Malibu … about to go before the Board of Supervisors.
= A record number of traffic tickets this summer … and a major safety achievement.
= Malibu’s drive to divorce Santa Monica is costing local schools this year … but parents are stepping up.
= A local state senator is in the middle of a high stakes Sacramento battle over recycling.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News ... and the California Report … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.